MA Cross EA settings ...
Coding has nothing to do with your set file, and unless you can provide the code, no one can help you.
I have been an IT professional for the last 11 years , but not a coder, so i know how this works.. Im not asking to look at my set file solely, im asking to look at the code , get an understanding of the code, see what i did on my set file and advise if im doing something wrong. Add the attached EA to your terminal, right click , select modify , and boom , you have the code....
It seems you don't know the difference between an executable and the source code. You provide the former but the latter is needed if you want help.
So it seems. So i have another EA that a developer created for me, he gave me the ex (Executable) and the MQ4, source code as you are referring to it. When i attach the ex file to metatrader and modify the file it opens the editor and if i open the mq4 direcly it also opens the editor. in both cases i see exactly the same code. So i figured you can at least see how the EA is working via the EX file. But apparently not, so sorry for posting useless info.
I will get someone to code a new Expert based on my exact requirements.
Thanks
So it seems. So i have another EA that a developer created for me, he gave me the ex (Executable) and the MQ4, source code as you are referring to it. When i attach the ex file to metatrader and modify the file it opens the editor and if i open the mq4 direcly it also opens the editor. in both cases i see exactly the same code. So i figured you can at least see how the EA is working via the EX file. But apparently not, so sorry for posting useless info.
I will get someone to code a new Expert based on my exact requirements.
Thanks
Yes that's because you have both files.
To get help on the forum you need to post the mq4 file (or part of it). With an ex4, we can at best use it to see the problem, but not understand or fix it, as it is not possible to get the source code from an ex4.
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Hi All.
I need help with this EA. I got it form another forum om MQL and have been playing around with it, but for some reason i cant figure out make it work like i want.
It uses a short and long period ma, and the idea is that it opens orders once price crosses the shorter MA. It has a lot of extra setting that you can use to say if it should use the open bar or next bar etc and that's cool, but for some reason it opens both buy and sell each time it crosses the shorter MA, instead of only in the direction of the longer MA trend. What is the use of the longer ma if both buy and sell orders are entered each time it crosses the lower time frame.
I would like it to open buy orders only when the shorter MA is above the longer MA , and sell orders if shorter MA is bellow the longer ma. this is the logical way of using moving averages but for some reason im unable to figure it out. Im sure it was coded correctly and that its because of my set file.
If someone can maybe look at the code and explain how to get it to function as described above it would be much appreciated. Here is the settings that im using and attached is the EA.
Thanks