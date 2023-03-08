Indicators: engulfing MA
Sorry.. can you give little explaine... why that candle be a signal?
I want to know how to set it up
zaim87:The candle is an engulfing formation, and the candle crosses ma
Sorry.. can you give little explaine... why that candle be a signal?
Sorry.. can you give little explaine... why that candle be a signal?
I have found this to be a brilliant indicator, it is most reliable when used with the 1Hr and 30 min time frames, when the arrow appears in the 30-min time frame, switch to the 5-min time frame, and scalp 10 to 20 pips, use your own discretion, 9/10 times the trade appears to work.
These are my personal observations when using this indicator, and is in no way, financial advice.
Thank you, Andi Gunawan, for the work you put in, to create this indicator. :)
John Sheridan
Hello Andi,
It seems that it does not work for longer MA such as 100. Or I set it wrong?
Thank you
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engulfing MA:
Simple indicators detect engulfing candle patterns, but with a moving average filter
Author: Andi Gunawan