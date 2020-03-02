add pip in candle
this indicator only alert blue candle ( price close > price open )
how to him alert only candles up 100-200pip
please help me edit him
thank so much
Added 1 line - an input variable "gap", and modified one 'if' condition to consider "gap*_Point" (yup, so gap is the number of price points, not pip).
You can explore how to convert to pips if you want.
Please help me , iam not a development
Before you ask for help (which seemed too "natural" for certain type of people), help yourself by finding out (e.g search the web) the difference between pip and point - Is there a real need for the variable gap to represent pip and not point? If that is really necessary, why don't you invest some effort to do it?
Where a u ???
You can easily find my location, so I don't understand your question
hihi,my friend help me one more time please
this indicator only alert red candle ( price close < price open )
how to him alert only candles up 100-200point
please help me edit him
thank so much
Wait for you
you'll save a lot more time by comparing the two files and figure out what to change.
of course, you can still wait... which probably means it's not important...
