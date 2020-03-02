add pip in candle

this indicator only alert blue candle ( price close > price open )


how to him alert only candles up 100-200pip


please help me edit him


thank so much

Files:
blue_candle.mq4  4 kb
 
Added 1 line - an input variable "gap", and modified one 'if' condition to consider "gap*_Point" (yup, so gap is the number of price points, not pip).

You can explore how to convert to pips if you want.

Files:
blue_candle.mq4  4 kb
 
Please help me , iam not a development

Iam amateur

Sorry , my English very bad
 
Before you ask for help (which seemed too "natural" for certain type of people), help yourself by finding out (e.g search the web) the difference between pip and point - Is there a real need for the variable gap to represent pip and not point? If that is really necessary, why don't you invest some effort to do it?
 
Eur/usd 1.10750 ->1.10760 = 1pip 

Thank my brother


 
Where a u ???
 
You can easily find my location, so I don't understand your question 
 
hihi,my friend help me one more time please


this indicator only alert red candle ( price close < price open )


how to him alert only candles up 100-200point


please help me edit him


thank so much

Files:
red_candle.mq4  4 kb
 
Wait for you
 
you'll save a lot more time by comparing the two files and figure out what to change.

of course, you can still wait... which probably means it's not important... 

 
I trying But him error , i can not find problem , hichic
