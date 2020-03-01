How does system calculate this profit/Month?
Hello
i wnat to know how to calculate this profit /month
and base on which information calculate this
because i calculate the profit (% of profit of day base on whole money) of each day of month and sum them and the profit i calculated is less than this number
please answer if you know
You forget accummulation, the month's profit is not Day1 + Day2 + Day3 .... + Day 30, but Day2 on top of Day1, Day3 on top of (Day2 on top of Day1), Day 4 on top of [Day3 on top of (Day2 on top of Day1)] and so on.
You forget accummulation, the month's profit is not Day1 + Day2 + Day3 .... + Day 30, but Day2 on top of Day1, Day3 on top of (Day2 on top of Day1), Day 4 on top of [Day3 on top of (Day2 on top of Day1)] and so on.
Thanks for your answer
But if i get it right ,you mean it is a "compound interest"
but this signal provider each month add money to his account Is this adding money affect on the profit/month ?
thanks fo
Thanks for your answer
But if i get it right ,you mean it is a "compound interest"
but this signal provider each month add money to his account Is this adding money affect on the profit/month ?
The every day/month profit is calculated on the current balance.
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Hello
i wnat to know how to calculate this profit /month
and base on which information calculate this
because i calculate the profit (% of profit of day base on whole money) of each day of month and sum them and the profit i calculated is less than this number
please answer if you know