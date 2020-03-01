How does system calculate this profit/Month?

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Hello 

i wnat to know how to calculate this profit /month

and base on which information calculate this

because i calculate the profit (% of profit of day  base on whole money) of each day of month and sum them and the profit i calculated is less than this number


please answer if you know 

profit / month

 
Kousha Ahmadbarooni:

Hello 

i wnat to know how to calculate this profit /month

and base on which information calculate this

because i calculate the profit (% of profit of day  base on whole money) of each day of month and sum them and the profit i calculated is less than this number


please answer if you know 


You forget accummulation, the month's profit is not Day1 + Day2 + Day3 .... + Day 30, but Day2 on top of Day1, Day3 on top of (Day2 on top of Day1), Day 4 on top of [Day3 on top of (Day2 on top of Day1)] and so on.

 
thanks fo
Eleni Anna Branou:

You forget accummulation, the month's profit is not Day1 + Day2 + Day3 .... + Day 30, but Day2 on top of Day1, Day3 on top of (Day2 on top of Day1), Day 4 on top of [Day3 on top of (Day2 on top of Day1)] and so on.

Thanks for your answer 

But if i get it right ,you mean it is a "compound interest" 

but this signal provider each month add money to his account Is this adding money affect on the profit/month ?

 
Kousha Ahmadbarooni:
thanks fo

Thanks for your answer 

But if i get it right ,you mean it is a "compound interest" 

but this signal provider each month add money to his account Is this adding money affect on the profit/month ?

The every day/month profit is calculated on the current balance.

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