new deposition of fraud attempt from another user of this website
Another user of this website victim of the same programmer !!!!!
The moderators of this website looks like deleted my previous post about attemption of fraud from this programmer. So far the programmer took money from me and I don't have any indicator in my pocket. Only money stolen. I want to make clear one thing: since I do not have any indicator made by this programmer,(only a wrong version and onother expired version) and he has my money....if the moderator/admins of this website will not take proper action in the name of legal justice, I will proceed with a lawyer, against all the person in charge. So far, he has my money and I do not have any correct indicator.
Moderators will you also delete this post where I show another user is victim of the same programmer? Everybody will pay for own responsability...this must be clear from now on.
This is a personal matter between you and the coder, use the arbitrage option and the Service Desk to solve it.We (moderators) do not moderate the Freelance section, so we can't help you there.
And I am posting this suggestion all the time on the forum. It is related to the Signals, the Market, and to the Freelance as well -
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.16 06:35
There is one rule which some people follow:
subscribe to the signal or purchase the product from the user/seller/provider you know in person or you know by activity on the forum.
Because if you purchased something so I may ask:
"Do you know the seller in person, or you are familiar with him on this forum?"
If you say: "Not" so it will be very strange case for me ...
There are a lot of professional and honest users/coders on the forum, and some of them are very active on this forum helping to the other people and replying on the forum posts/requests.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new
But if you select "anyone" (any coder which you do not know in person or you do not know him on this forum) so - it is your choice (and we call it as "Russian roulette" in my country). And if you did it so the service desk only can help (I hope ..).
Always choose the person you know in this forum (who is very active here), and you will have much less problems with anything.
Just my opinion sorry (because I am not a coder, and I am using Freelance as well).
Yes they should delete this topic. This forum is not the place to talk about your freelance jobs. Nobody here has a start of a clue to know or say anything useful.
Contact Metaquotes through their Service Desk, phone, mail or whatever, and stop harassing people here (mainly moderators which are NOT
Metaquotes employees) with your complaints and threats.
