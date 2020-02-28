Candles. - page 2
Always blame the user! Correct? Regardless of buggy junk!
It was your buggy junk, this is not a Metaquotes code.
You see! Blame the user! Is the "elipse tool" not built in???
Wake up!
Its not the built in ellipse drawing that causes the problem, but your "buggy junk" whatever that is you added (probably a template) on your chart!
On my clear and empty chart, the drawing of an ellipse doesn't make any candles overlapping.
You should better work on this attitude of yours if you want to get any help around here.
Clear and empty chart, with my colour preferences, or maybe I'm not allowed that:
If you have overlapping candles, its not a clear and empty chart, there is definitely something added there.
I have had a similar issue, I think it's an issue related to DPI windows settings when windows zoom is set to a value greater than 100%.
Try this:
If its that, then its a compatibility problem between Windows and MT5, based on some custom screen settings.
In any case "we" shouldn't be too harsh, before we understand what is really going on with a specific setup and/or problem.
Well done Fabio for pointing that out!