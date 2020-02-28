Indicator logic as function returns wrong data
Naguisa Unada:
If you can't show all the source code, trace it yourself.
We don't know even if we see only a part of it.
It is very important to learn how to debug.
Just for clarity, I simply want to know if I took the correct steps to "functionalize"(for lack of a better word) the indicator, I'm more interested in the "framework" to do such a thing properly. This is the second indicator I've attempted to "functionalize" and the results are the same, just bogus. What mql coding ethic/structure am I not following ?
Thanks for the link on debugging, I'll familiarize myself with it over the weekend, however, is it just me or is metatraders' debugging framework clumsy ?
Thank you Unanda.
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Hi,
I coded a volume indicator that helps me "categorize" tick volume as buy and sell volume,
In an effort to streamline my coding workflow and avoid calling the indicator above using iCustom, which is resource heavy when viewing multiple charts and multiple timeframes, I decided to transfer the logic into a single function which resides in an .mqh header file. The result is simply bogus;
While I cant share the full source code because its proprietary, I can share code snippets to show the steps I take.
Logic;
As a function;
Calling the function above in OnCalculate();
Any help will be highly appreciated.