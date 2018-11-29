Debugging in Mql4

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Is  there a way to write a script that will detect all active variables and their values. This could be used in conjunction with a breakpoint to print() the Variables. Or am I trying to reinvent the wheel. Mql4 does not seem to have a debug environment.
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keith.foecke: Is  there a way to write a script that will detect all active variables and their values. This could be used in conjunction with a breakpoint to print() the Variables. Or am I trying to reinvent the wheel. Mql4 does not seem to have a debug environment.

Yes it does! It is right there are on the menu, and you can also observe variables! Read the documentation (MetaEditor is the same for both MQL4 and MQL5)!


Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaEditor has a built-in debugger allowing you to check a program execution step by step (by individual functions). Place breakpoints in the code. These are the places where the program execution should be paused. Then launch the program on a regular chart or the strategy tester. As soon as the program reaches a breakpoint, it is paused. This...
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