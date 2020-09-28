Virtual server - do not make trades when I went live - page 2
Yes. I have to wait and see if the new sync made any difference.
But the sentence "EA is not available, make sure that experts are anabled /autotrading button and EA propeties) is what I do not understand.
This message is in your local MT4 terminal and not on your MQL5 VPS journal.
You should check with the author/seller what that means.
If this is related to your home Metatrader so it is good message ( your home Metatrader should stop trading on your account because the other your VPS Metatrader is always having autotrading on).
about "EA propeties" - if you want to use EA on the other trading account (other than account which i connected with VPS) so this message means the following:
Hi.
If I have understood correctly, when autotrading is disable you should just see a sad face and nothing else.
Live trading is aktiv on the "common"
It does not work.
A trade was not taken, that should be taken.
If your EA is coded as it should and doesn't require DLL, it should work on MQL5 VPS.
Your MQL5 VPS sycnhronization looks successful.