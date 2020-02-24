possible loss of data due to type conversion - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
do you have any ideas to fix the warning?
You have already been given 2 solutions.
Show the code where you have fixed it.
Try
same error.
Rubbish, that will fix the warning.
do you have any ideas to fix the warning?
Just click here, or here.
You have already been given 2 solutions.
Show the code where you have fixed it.
Rubbish, that will fix the warning.
same Warnings. any ideas how to fix it. thanks in advance for taking time my issues
You haven't done anything!
We have given you the solution and yet you still have
in your code.
Why ask for help and then ignore the help that you are given?????
In your image you have missed off the brackets.
WOW! I missed that thing (the brackets). how many hours today i'm always digging a solution in the google for that warnings and no to avail. Even your 1st instance of help I'm only adding the (int) that's why i am continue complaining the issues found. Keith Watford i am very thankful of your help and support. As i compiled my source code this time of writing i got 0 errors, 0 warnings. Two thumbs Up to you. thank you very much.
the issues has been SOLVED! thanks to all who share there knowledge and time.