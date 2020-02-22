Convert String Non-Numeric String to double
- You can research hashing.
- Or just use the symbol as part of your named Global Variable. Done.
Thank you for the named Global variable suggestion. That's flipping the problem around and giving a solution. Cheers!
int OnInit() { //--- ki Test; Test.SetDictionary("(A,11)(B,12)(C,13)(D,14)(E,15)(F,16)(G,17)(H,18)(I,19)(J,21)(K,22)(L,23)(M,24)(N,25)(O,26)(P,27)(Q,28)(R,29)(S,31)(T,32)(U,33)(V,34)(W,35)(X,36)(Y,37)(Z,38)(0,39)(1,41)(2,42)(3,43)(4,44)(5,45)(6,46)(7,47)(8,48)(9,49)(_,51)(-,52)(.,53)"); Test.SetSeparator(0,false); ki_value coded=Test.FindCode("EURUSD"); Alert("result : "+coded.String); string back_to_text=Test.FindTextFromCode(coded.String); Alert("back to text : "+back_to_text); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } struct ki_value { string String; ulong ULong; ki_value(void){String=NULL;ULong=NULL;} }; class ki { private : ki_value Separator; ki_value Dictionary[]; public : bool UseSeparator; ki(void){Clear();} ~ki(void){Clear();} string FindTextFromCode(string code) { string result=""; if(StringLen(code)==0){Alert("code is empty");} if(ArraySize(Dictionary)==0){Alert("No Dictionary");} if(ArraySize(Dictionary)>0&&StringLen(code)>0) { //with separator if(UseSeparator) { ushort us=StringGetCharacter(Separator.String,0); string results[]; int k=StringSplit(code,us,results); if(k>0) { for(int i=0;i<k;i++) { ulong cod=(ulong)StringToInteger(results[i]); for(int d=0;d<ArraySize(Dictionary);d++) { if(cod==Dictionary[d].ULong) { result+=Dictionary[d].String; break; } } } } ArrayFree(results); } //with separator ends here //without separator if(!UseSeparator) { int codes_size=2;// int len=StringLen(code); for(int c=0;c<len;c+=codes_size) { string extr=StringSubstr(code,c,codes_size); ulong cod=(ulong)StringToInteger(extr); for(int d=0;d<ArraySize(Dictionary);d++) { if(cod==Dictionary[d].ULong) { result+=Dictionary[d].String; break; } } } } //without separator ends here } return(result); } ki_value FindCode(string text) { ki_value result; if(StringLen(text)==0){Alert("Text Is Empty!");} if(ArraySize(Dictionary)==0){Alert("No Dictionary");} if(ArraySize(Dictionary)>0&&StringLen(text)>0) { result.String=""; int chars=StringLen(text); for(int c=0;c<chars;c++) { string character=StringSubstr(text,c,1); for(int d=0;d<ArraySize(Dictionary);d++) { if(character==Dictionary[d].String) { result.String+=IntegerToString(Dictionary[d].ULong); if(c!=chars-1&&UseSeparator) result.String+=IntegerToString(Separator.ULong); break; } } } result.ULong=StringToInteger(result.String); } return(result); } void SetSeparator(ulong separator_value,bool use_separator){Separator.String=IntegerToString(separator_value);Separator.ULong=separator_value;UseSeparator=use_separator;} void SetDictionary(string comma_separated_list_of_characters_used_and_their_counterparts) { Clear(); ushort us_open_paren=StringGetCharacter("(",0); ushort us_close_paren=StringGetCharacter(")",0); ushort us_comma=StringGetCharacter(",",0); string result[],resultb[]; //A.Split into parentheses int k=StringSplit(comma_separated_list_of_characters_used_and_their_counterparts,us_close_paren,result)-1;//-1 cause last parenthesis splits with void if(k>0) { ArrayResize(Dictionary,k,0); //loop into parenthesized elements for(int p=0;p<k;p++) { //remove open parenthesis int rep=StringReplace(result[p],"(",""); //split values ,first value is string ,second value is ulong int m=StringSplit(result[p],us_comma,resultb); if(m==2) { Dictionary[p].String=resultb[0]; Dictionary[p].ULong=(long)StringToInteger(resultb[1]); } } //loop into parenthesized :D elements ends here } ArrayFree(result); ArrayFree(resultb); } private : void Clear(){ArrayFree(Dictionary);Separator.String="0";Separator.ULong=0;UseSeparator=true;} };
Hello,
I want to take the value of the current _Symbol and convert it to a numeric representation that can be stored as a double in a named global variable. So, a kind of 1-way encryption process that outputs as a double? Is there a way to do this in MQL4?
Thanks.
I've always used the index value from the Symbol list for that type of thing? Wrong?
string sym=_Symbol; double symid=-1; for(int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(true);i++) if(SymbolName(i,true)==sym){ symid=(double)i;break;} Print(sym," : ",symid);
What is the purpose of this code, I don't get it ? Of course I see what it does, by why would you need it ?
I dont know 1123111925 ,i started with the thread in mind and then it became this ,-while having the first coffee for the day- :D
My question was related to symbol's name. Anyway...you will find a usage next year :-D
Wow, amazing effort for just being "bored"! Thank you very much for going to so much trouble - I appreciate it :)
