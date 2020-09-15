MQL4 to Telegram issue "HTTP request falied" ! please help

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hi all pro coders,

recently my telegram EA got this problem :"HTTP request falied", but it worked well before :?

I check the Options (webrequest) already,,, How to fix it please? Thanks


Files:
webrequest.png  43 kb
 
I have same issue too.
My guess, you're still using Windows 7 ?

Try on Windows 10, it might work.
 
Soewono Effendi:
I have same issue too.
My guess, you're still using Windows 7 ?

Try on Windows 10, it might work.

thanks bro! ... i still use Windows 7! I love it :)

so, there is no way else? except we got to upgrate to windows 10

 
aphong:

thanks bro! ... i still use Windows 7! I love it :)

so, there is no way else? except we got to upgrate to windows 10

you might want to try this out ...

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/276
 
aphong:

thanks bro! ... i still use Windows 7! I love it :)

so, there is no way else? except we got to upgrate to windows 10

Hello, how are you able to resolve it, am having same issues here also. Thanks

 
aphong: i still use Windows 7! I love it :)

Windows 7 extended support period begins in January 2020 when Windows 7 support ended officially, and it ends in January 2023 for good.
          New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1220 - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 2020.01.22

 
BHANKYMYK:

Hello, how are you able to resolve it, am having same issues here also. Thanks

Do not double post!

I have deleted your duplicate post.

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