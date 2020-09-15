MQL4 to Telegram issue "HTTP request falied" ! please help
I have same issue too.
thanks bro! ... i still use Windows 7! I love it :)
so, there is no way else? except we got to upgrate to windows 10
thanks bro! ... i still use Windows 7! I love it :)
so, there is no way else? except we got to upgrate to windows 10
thanks bro! ... i still use Windows 7! I love it :)
so, there is no way else? except we got to upgrate to windows 10
Hello, how are you able to resolve it, am having same issues here also. Thanks
Windows 7 extended support period begins in January 2020 when Windows 7 support ended officially, and it ends in January 2023 for good.
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1220 - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 2020.01.22
Hello, how are you able to resolve it, am having same issues here also. Thanks
Do not double post!
I have deleted your duplicate post.
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hi all pro coders,
recently my telegram EA got this problem :"HTTP request falied", but it worked well before :?
I check the Options (webrequest) already,,, How to fix it please? Thanks