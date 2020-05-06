MQL5 VPS reboot

Hi my VPS service on MQL5 is rebooting once or twice per day without any reason. I am only running 1 EA 1 Chart nothing special. No errors on the log.

Does anyone can help with this?

 
Please show the log about these reboots.
 


  reboot at 01:36:18

 
I can't really answer your question. But I noticed it is using build 2307 which seems really weird to me, as it is supposed to be a beta.

I am afraid it will be hard to have an answer from Metaquotes.

 
It is MQL5 Amsterdam 03 VPS, so why they have rentals VPS running with beta ??
 
Hi Eduardo!


I'm using de same VPS from MQL5 Amsterdam, I'm also paying for it and facing the same problem. Several times per week my EA simply Stop running. Did you get to solve this problem? Did you try to change de server? I will do this, but hopeful iti will work.

 
Is it VPS log (VPS journal) or Metatrader log?
It should be VPS log to understand what happened.

Yes, VPS'ses are rebooted sometimes.
You can change to the other server:

 I changed the server and it is really working, the problem was solved.
