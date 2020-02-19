Some Freelance jobs cannot be selected and further cannot be applied.
What do you mean by "cannot select"?
I think that a freelancer can only apply for a maximum 10 jobs in a day.
Hi guys.
I am new at freelancing in MQL5.
Please tell why I cannot select some job items in freelance page?(https://www.mql5.com/en/job)
they are orders opened specifically for a coder and you have no right to read them
In the past it was 8 maximum, but maybe it has been changed.
Wasn't there a monthly limit also ?
Thank you all for answering my question.
I know about the limitation of applying jobs in a day. It is 10 job a day right now.
Thank you.
I think that is why.
But why they show us a job which we cannot apply for?
Its easier programmaticaly , instead of creating a new section for "your personal jobs" ,you just list it in the main feed but only the invited coder can see it
Well it's questionable.
Also, if they are not selectable, it should really not be difficult to hide them completely, except for the concerned freelancer. Why the description of a personal job should be viewable by others ?
Anyway it's a very little issue.
