Some Freelance jobs cannot be selected and further cannot be applied.

Hi guys.
I am new at freelancing in MQL5.
Please tell why I cannot select some job items in freelance page?(https://www.mql5.com/en/job)
What do you mean by "cannot select"?

I think that a freelancer can only apply for a maximum 10 jobs in a day.

 
they are orders opened specifically for a coder and you have no right to read them

 
In the past it was 8 maximum, but maybe it has been changed.
 
Wasn't there a monthly limit also ? 

 
Never heard about it.
 
Thank you all for answering my question. 
I know about the limitation of applying jobs in a day. It is 10 job a day right now.

 

Freelance Jobs

As you can see in the picture, some orders are written in black color and some others are blue.
I can only select blue ones and apply for them, What is wrong with selecting black ones ???

 
Thank you.
I think that is why.
But why they show us a job which we cannot apply for? 

 
Its easier programmaticaly , instead of creating a new section for "your personal jobs" ,you just list it in the main feed but only the invited coder can see it 

 
Well it's questionable.

Also, if they are not selectable, it should really not be difficult to hide them completely, except for the concerned freelancer. Why the description of a personal job should be viewable by others ?

Anyway it's a very little issue.

