Indicators: SpreadWatch

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SpreadWatch:

This indicator watches and displays the biggest spread the pair generated. It is recommended to run at least 5 days, from Monday to Friday, to get a big picture of the broker's spread.

SpreadWatch

Author: Joel Protusada

 

Thank you for this usefull indicator

Can you make it to display lower spread too?

 
Luc Levesque:

Thank you for this usefull indicator

Can you make it to display lower spread too?

Done. 

 
Thank you|
 
Thanks for this useful tool.
 

Good afternoon. The information does not stay on the screen very long. Am I doing something wrong?

 
ab ut:

Good afternoon. The information does not stay on the screen very long. Am I doing something wrong?

Maybe you are running an EA in the same chart.

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