Indicators: SpreadWatch
Thank you for this usefull indicator
Can you make it to display lower spread too?
Luc Levesque:
Thank you for this usefull indicator
Can you make it to display lower spread too?
Done.
Thank you|
Thanks for this useful tool.
Good afternoon. The information does not stay on the screen very long. Am I doing something wrong?
ab ut:
Good afternoon. The information does not stay on the screen very long. Am I doing something wrong?
Maybe you are running an EA in the same chart.
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SpreadWatch:
This indicator watches and displays the biggest spread the pair generated. It is recommended to run at least 5 days, from Monday to Friday, to get a big picture of the broker's spread.
Author: Joel Protusada