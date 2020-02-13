UI suggestion
- I think OP means the Comment (which can have any text.)
- Just minimize One-Click until you're ready
William Roeder:Thank you. But still has problem when the buy/sell line on top of it. And I don't see any hurt to put it (the buy/sell info.) on the right side of the line instead.
I think OP means the Comment (which can have any text.)
Just minimize One-Click until you're ready
Thank you. But still has problem when the buy/sell line on top of it. And I don't see any hurt to put it (the buy/sell info.) on the right side of the line instead.
Thank you. But still has problem when the buy/sell line on top of it. And I don't see any hurt to put it (the buy/sell info.) on the right side of the line instead.
You can just slide the price scale to move it below the one click.
You can just slide the price scale to move it below the one click.
You can just slide the price scale to move it below the one click.
Yes, I know. But why I have to do the extra click every time the info. is cluttered with the One-Click or with the name?
As I said, I don't see any problem if the buy/sell info. can be chosen (ie. in the Tools-option or the default template) to show at the end of the line.
And again it's only my suggestion, not right or wrong.
This is only my opinion. If you don't agree please just ignore it.
The buy/sell info. on the line is hidden below the One-Click Trading when screen is scrolled up. Please consider either move the One Click Trading to the right top of the window or move the buy/sell info. to the right side of the line.
Thank you.