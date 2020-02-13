UI suggestion

This is only my opinion. If you don't agree please just ignore it.

The buy/sell info. on the line is hidden below the One-Click Trading when screen is scrolled up. Please consider either move the One Click Trading to the right top of the window or move the buy/sell info. to the right side of the line.

  1. I think OP means the Comment (which can have any text.)

  2. Just minimize One-Click until you're ready Close
 
William Roeder:
Thank you. But still has problem when the buy/sell line on top of it. And I don't see any hurt to put it (the buy/sell info.) on the right side of the line instead.
 
pybug:
Thank you. But still has problem when the buy/sell line on top of it. And I don't see any hurt to put it (the buy/sell info.) on the right side of the line instead.

You can just slide the price scale to move it below the one click.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Marco vd Heijden:

Yes, I know. But why I have to do the extra click every time the info. is cluttered with the One-Click or with the name?

As I said, I don't see any problem if the buy/sell info. can be chosen (ie. in the Tools-option or the default template) to show at the end of the line.

And again it's only my suggestion, not right or wrong.

