hi guys 

i have this error hunting me in mql4 , i tried searching for some solution' but found no luck i tried to compile it again in new terminal and and new computer as some one commented but found no luck can any body please help me  

mo798ua:

112 ? Are you sure ? Such error is not documented.

Please show the exact error message from your log.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Yes that is why im confused 
 
Alain Verleyen:

here it is 

 
Start by fixing the first thing the compiler says — the warnings. 
   if(checkbuycondition)   // 30
   {
      opennew(OP_BUY);
   }
  if(checksellcondition)   // 34bool checkbuycondition(){
double

Not a variable, a function call.

 
William Roeder:
Start by fixing the first thing the compiler says — the warnings.

Not a variable, a function call.

i font know how i misdeed this im so thankful

 
mo798ua:

here it is 

Ok it's a compiler error, not a runtime error. A next time, please specify it clearly.
