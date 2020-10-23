Indicators: Daily/Weekly HL

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Daily/Weekly HL:

Previous day&week High/Low

Daily/Weekly HL

Author: Fabio Cavalloni

 
Thank you very much for this, Fabio.  May I ask, if it isn't too much trouble, that you consider making the lookbacks variable?  So that one can show the lows and highs for the last 10 days, or 10 minutes, or 10 weeks, for example.  Thanks in advance for your consideration of my request.
 


Any chance this could be modified so that the lines are attached to the bar of the relevant high, low of the day and week?

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