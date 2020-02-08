Calculated Moving average mode SMMA different in strategy tester visualization compared to normal chart
Jorg1: I found out that the calculated moving average (mode SMMA) is different vom the same moving average in the normal chart window.
- Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- To come even close to a correct value, your 400 SMMA requires at least 2760 bars — Your problem isn't the tester, it's lack of bars in the
tester.
- Never any reason to use the SMMA(L) it's equivalent to the EMA(2L-1).
The Smoothed Moving Average or SMMA - How to Avoid It - NinjaTrader Programming | futures.io
- EMA requires 3.45×(Length+1) bars to converge to 1/10 percent.
Moving average - Wikipedia
- Never any reason to use the SMMA(L) it's equivalent to the EMA(2L-1).
Jorg1:
Do not double post!
I have deleted your other topic.
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Dear all,
I found out that the calculated moving average (mode SMMA) is different vom the same moving average in the normal chart window.
The consequence is a wrong behavour of the EA.
Let's take this small "EA" to show the problem:
The EA is working with the dow jones index and has the following settings:
This is the standard chart with the moving average (black line):
This is the settings of the moving average:
I saved exactly this chart as template "tester.tpl".
Then I start the EA.
Result:
As you can see, the values for the moving average on the "standard chart" is different from the moving average produced by the tester: