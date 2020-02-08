price alert on close price candlestick for a given timeframe
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Hello I would like to have an indicator built for me. - It must operate by on the periodicity H1, M30, M15, M5, M1 - It must be based on the bollinger bands (20, 2) and the moving average (14.0) to send signals by email and sms Strategy : The indicator sends a buy signal (email, sms) in two situations: Situation 1: Use of bollinger band - The...
Sergey Golubev:
If no one will help you on this thread so you may consider to use Freelance service for example.
If no one will help you on this thread so you may consider to use Freelance service for example.
Sergey Golubev:
If no one will help you on this thread so you may consider to use Freelance service for example.
If no one will help you on this thread so you may consider to use Freelance service for example.
Ok, thank you.
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Hi there,
I need some help to code a price alert on CLOSE PRICE of candlestick on the TIMEFRAME I am currently on if the close price is > or < than my specific price level I set up to alert on.
The alarm would go off only once and or send only one push notification as soon the candle is closed given a specific timeframe (i.e H1 see below).
I searched for this indicator in the forum without success. I believe this indicator would be a great tool to many other traders.
Hope my explanation is clear and I would like to Thank You in advance for the help!
Looking forward to hearing from you soon,
Frank