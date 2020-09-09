MT5 Font size

HI

is there a way to change font size on the toolbox and chart prices???

thanks

 
I don't believe so, Its a bit small for my eyes too. I looked through previous posts on this issue but only saw other options like a magnifier etc, no direct font size fix.
 

Any chance there's been an update and we can increase the font size of the prices?

These are mainly for the folks running 4k monitors.

Cheers!

 
RedTruth:

You could try this:

on the MT5 Icon/program     Right Click,  Select Compatibility and then as per picture

This works for objects on high res monitors may work for text too...


