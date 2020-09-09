MT5 Font size
I don't believe so, Its a bit small for my eyes too. I looked through previous posts on this issue but only saw other options like a magnifier etc, no direct font size fix.
RedTruth:
Any chance there's been an update and we can increase the font size of the prices?
These are mainly for the folks running 4k monitors.
Cheers!
You could try this:
on the MT5 Icon/program Right Click, Select Compatibility and then as per picture
This works for objects on high res monitors may work for text too...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
HI
is there a way to change font size on the toolbox and chart prices???
thanks