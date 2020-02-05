Order volume parameter does not mater when placing order
Uncheck:
Enrique Dangeroux:
Uncheck:
Thank you very much Enrique. that solves the problem :)
Hi there,
Can anyone please help me on how to chat directly with MT4 directly? I have serious technical issues and I don't see anything like "Live Chat" or contact on the platform!
- MT4 is a language, you mean Metaquotes.
- There is no chat. There is only the Service Desk.
It's been 1 month … the service desk finally responds.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 59 #584 2019.10.08Bug reports, should be posted in the MetaQuote's specific thread for your version. For example New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2170The service desk is dealing with financial issues only for now. And any other issues/possible bugs/suggestions/ideas/etc should be discussed on the forum.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 programming forum - #509 2019.05.21
Hi guys,
I have following issue in my strategy tester. There is the same profit for different order volumes.
Profit is always calculated for volume = 1. Do you have maybe any advice or explanation?