How to draw a part of cirlce/ellispe
Jianyuan Huang:
thank you
For example，I want to keep right part of ellispe which in the rectangle,hide the left part.
If i use canvas to draw this,when i move the chart, the ellipse dont move. i want to the object i darw move with the chart.
so I hope draw this use price and time ,not the x and y coordinate.
#property indicator_chart_window #include <Canvas\iCanvas.mqh> //https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22164 bool click = false; datetime _time=0; double _price=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { delete Canvas; Canvas= new iCanvas(0,300,300,"iCanvas",50,150); Canvas.Erase(); Canvas.Circle(-50,75,90,0xFF00FFFF); Canvas.Update(); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate (const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated,const int begin,const double& price[]) { return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (sparam=="1" && !click) {click=true; _time=Canvas.TimePos(_MouseX); _price=Canvas.Price(_MouseY);} if (!click ){if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) {Canvas.MoveCanvas(_MouseX,_MouseY); Canvas.Update();}} else if (id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) {Canvas.MoveCanvas(int(_X(_time)),int(_Y(_price))); Canvas.Update();} } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
WhatTheLack.mq5 2 kb
iCanvas.mqh 45 kb
Nikolai Semko:
Jianyuan Huang:
It will be more correct:
#property indicator_chart_window #define protected public #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #undef protected bool click = false; int sub; double _p; datetime _t; CCanvas Canvas; int OnInit() { ChartXYToTimePrice(0,300,300,sub,_t,_p); Canvas.CreateBitmap(0,0,"Canvas",_t,_p,50,150,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true); Canvas.Erase(); Canvas.Circle(-50,75,90,0xFF00FFFF); Canvas.Update(); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate (const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated,const int begin,const double& price[]) { return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (sparam=="1" && !click) {click=true; ChartXYToTimePrice(0,(int)lparam,(int)dparam,sub,_t,_p);} if (!click )if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) {ChartXYToTimePrice(0,(int)lparam,(int)dparam,sub,_t,_p); MoveCanvas(); Canvas.Update();} } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool MoveCanvas() { if(ObjectSetInteger(Canvas.m_chart_id,Canvas.m_objname,OBJPROP_TIME,_t) && ObjectSetDouble(Canvas.m_chart_id,Canvas.m_objname,OBJPROP_PRICE,_p)) return(true); else return(false); }
Jianyuan Huang:
This code uses ObjectCreate in the CCanvas.mqh library
