Copy Trader Broker help

- Please someone help
- I can not withdraw please help need a good broker.
- Best Grid EA for US broker like Oanda or Forex.com
Discussion about the brokers (especially the recommendation) is prohibited on the forum sorry.
I can suggest the following:
1.You should always know the condition of your broker for US users.
2.Selecting the signal for copying:
there is Filter on the left side of this page where we can selec the signal according to condition - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
3.And about brokers -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.21 10:41
We are having many threads opened by the members for the asking about forex brokers based in the US. So, I just found one article about those brokers:
Top U.S.-Regulated Forex BrokersUS Forex Brokers
As we are not allowed to discuss about the brokers in extensive way (especially their pros and cons for example) so, please, do not discuss about them (or about any brokers) on the forum. Just this one article only.
- www.mql5.com
