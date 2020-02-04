Copy Trader Broker help

Hello, I have been searching for a broker who allows copytrading in US for days. I could not find it. I am using OANDA right now but somehow it is not working. I need a US broker who allows me to copy trade any suggestions?
 

Discussion about the brokers (especially the recommendation) is prohibited on the forum sorry.

I can suggest the following:

1.You should always know the condition of your broker for US users.

2.Selecting the signal for copying:
there is Filter on the left side of this page where we can selec the signal according to condition - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals

3.And about brokers -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.21 10:41

We are having many threads opened by the members for the asking about forex brokers based in the US. So, I just found one article about those brokers:

Top U.S.-Regulated Forex Brokers 

US Forex Brokers

As we are not allowed to discuss about the brokers in extensive way (especially their pros and cons for example) so, please, do not discuss about them (or about any brokers) on the forum. Just this one article only.


Trading signals for MetaTrader 5
