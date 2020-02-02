MT5: why terminal does not use my exactly SL ?
antony23:
...
Order for SL activaction is sent using1.10176 and deal is executed at 1.10178. That's should be slippage, right?
But why terminal does use 1.10176 instead of 1.10175?
There should be a reason of course, please help me to understand.
That's a good question, I never noticed that. Maybe just because it's a demo account ? You should ask to your broker.
Hi,
I'm new to Mt5 and i'm studying it using a demo account.
Could someone explain me why SL is not triggered at right price? I'm not speacking about slippage, but SL activation order don't use my position SL. Why?
Juast an example:
My SL is 1.10175, why the terminal send an order using 1.10176?
Here History with order and deals:
Order for SL activaction is sent using1.10176 and deal is executed at 1.10178. That's should be slippage, right?
But why terminal does use 1.10176 instead of 1.10175?
There should be a reason of course, please help me to understand.
Thanks
you in the strategy tester, check the variables when the SLis set.
you only see the real value when its done
I don't think a demo account can change terminal behaviour.
This is not related to the terminal, the orders are executed on the server side. And I have no idea what is happening there, do you ?
My SL is 1.10175, why the terminal send an order using 1.10176?
That's incorrect it's not the terminal who send this order, it's a SL order on broker's server side.
It was reported here similar error
on a demo account.
you in the strategy tester, check the variables when the SLis set.
you only see the real value when its done
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Hi,
I'm new to Mt5 and i'm studying it using a demo account.
Could someone explain me why SL is not triggered at right price? I'm not speacking about slippage, but SL activation order don't use my position SL. Why?
Juast an example:
My SL is 1.10175, why the terminal send an order using 1.10176?
Here History with order and deals:
Order for SL activaction is sent using1.10176 and deal is executed at 1.10178. That's should be slippage, right?
But why terminal does use 1.10176 instead of 1.10175?
There should be a reason of course, please help me to understand.
Thanks