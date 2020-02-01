Private charts

Hey Guys,


I am backtesting and posting lot of charts in my profile. How do I make these charts private?


Thanks

Sach

 

I do not see your charts -


I and everybody will see your charts if you enable display of screenshot previews in your profile to share them with other users -


If you worry anyway so - do not send your charts to mql5 portal -


 

thanks for reply. my charts show up in this https://www.mql5.com/en/charts

along with other charts too. how can I stop that? I want to post online because I want to store them in mql5 platform and get a link for my excel

