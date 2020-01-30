2 EA not synchronized.. help
- Per your post, each EA does something when the variable goes below 0.3. You've said nothing about when it goes above. Until you can concretely state all your conditions, no one can help you.
- Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
- Per your post, each EA does something when the variable goes below 0.3. You've said nothing about when it goes above. Until you can concretely state all your conditions, no one can help you.
- Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Ok William, no problem.
Ratio is a EA calculated variable comparing Gold's Momentum indicator value and Silver's Momentum indicator value.
SpreadGoldLow is the user set value that EA must control to open the order. Is set to -0.35 . If Ratio is less than -0.35 , open buy gold.
SpreadGoldHigh is the second user set value that EA must control . Is set to +0.35 . If Ratio is more than 0.35, open sell gold.
EA2 for Silver uses the same variables, identically set, but has an opposite condition : If Ratio is less than -0.35, open SELL silver.
And if Ratio is more than +0.35, open BUY silver.
What happens ? Maybe only EA1 open the order for gold, but EA2 doesn't do anything. Instead, in the instant the EAs make the check of Ratio and comparison, they must open together the trade (buy gold+sell silver or sell gold+buy silver). Here is the code, and thanks in advance.
EA1 for gold :
RefreshRates();
//---- CONDIZIONE DI INGRESSO A
if(Ratio<SpreadGoldLow && Ratio<SpreadGoldLow+0.3)
{
res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,3,0,0,"SPREADTRADER_GOLD",100,0,clrNONE);
return;
}
//---- CONDIZIONE DI INGRESSO B
if(Ratio>SpreadGoldHigh && Ratio>SpreadGoldHigh-0.3)
{
res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,3,0,0,"SPREADTRADER_GOLD",100,0,clrNONE);
return;
}
EA2 for silver :
RefreshRates();
//---- CONDIZIONE DI INGRESSO A
if(Ratio<SpreadGoldLow && Ratio<SpreadGoldLow+0.3)
{
res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,3,0,0,"SPREADTRADER_SILVER",101,0,clrNONE);
return;
}
//---- CONDIZIONE DI INGRESSO B
if(Ratio>SpreadGoldHigh && Ratio>SpreadGoldHigh-0.3)
{
res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,3,0,0,"SPREADTRADER_SILVER",101,0,clrNONE);
return;
}
--------------
SpreadGoldLow + 0.3 or -0.3 is the tolerance i tried to check , so that if Ratio changes instanly, the condition continues to be true.
Ok William, no problem.
Ratio is a EA calculated variable comparing Gold's Momentum indicator value and Silver's Momentum indicator value.
SpreadGoldLow is the user set value that EA must control to open the order. Is set to -0.35 . If Ratio is less than -0.35 , open buy gold.
SpreadGoldHigh is the second user set value that EA must control . Is set to +0.35 . If Ratio is more than 0.35, open sell gold.
EA2 for Silver uses the same variables, identically set, but has an opposite condition : If Ratio is less than -0.35, open SELL silver.
And if Ratio is more than +0.35, open BUY silver.
What happens ? Maybe only EA1 open the order for gold, but EA2 doesn't do anything. Instead, in the instant the EAs make the check of Ratio and comparison, they must open together the trade (buy gold+sell silver or sell gold+buy silver). Here is the code, and thanks in advance.
Your conditions: (x<y and x<y+z) will only be true when x<y, so why include two parts? Similar for >.
That aside, your coded conditions for buying/selling gold and silver is not according to your description above - you coded that if ratio<-0.35, buy gold and buy silver. and when ratio>0.35, sell gold and sell silver.
Anyway, since you're running the EAs on different symbols (correct?), they may not receive a tick at the same time at all... so you can add a few Print() statements to verify that when they are triggered, do they see the same value of ratio?
Your conditions: (x<y and x<y+z) will only be true when x<y, so why include two parts? Similar for >.
That aside, your coded conditions for buying/selling gold and silver is not according to your description above - you coded that if ratio<-0.35, buy gold and buy silver. and when ratio>0.35, sell gold and sell silver.
Anyway, since you're running the EAs on different symbols (correct?), they may not receive a tick at the same time at all... so you can add a few Print() statements to verify that when they are triggered, do they see the same value of ratio?
Hi Seng,
i have merged all the code into a single EA because i guessed it was a problem of using 2 EAs instead of one. Now , a single EA sends both orders using "xauusd" and "xagusd" instead of Symbol() at seems working properly.
For now, i m quite satisfied. The only problem is that , i don't know the reason and i can t find a reference here : Print() commands do work only on the backtester and not on the vps installed mt4.
I have tried to insert the string Print("RATIO LEVEL: ",Ratio); in different zones of the code but no messages appear in the Journal tab. If Print works, i can check the EA's precision in opening the orders at a correct Ratio level without mistakes.
Did you ever had a similar problem (Print not working) ?
I also wrote this EA but does not print messages in the Journal Tab :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Print EA.mq4 |
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "A.Boraso"
#property link "http://www.mql5.com"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
{
double MacdCurrent;
if(Bars<100)
{
Print("bars less than 100");
return;
}
MacdCurrent=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0);
Print("MACD Level : ",MacdCurrent);
return;
}
//---
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
- www.mql5.com
Print() works, it just prints to Experts tab on my terminal, not Journals...
Thanks Seng! I found it !
Now, the last question is : how to print only every 1 M5 bar (not every few millisecond like now)? In this moment, every Log file is huge data and i only need 5 - minutes printing.
Hi Seng,
i have merged all the code into a single EA because i guessed it was a problem of using 2 EAs instead of one. Now , a single EA sends both orders using "xauusd" and "xagusd" instead of Symbol() at seems working properly.
For now, i m quite satisfied. The only problem is that , i don't know the reason and i can t find a reference here : Print() commands do work only on the backtester and not on the vps installed mt4.
I have tried to insert the string Print("RATIO LEVEL: ",Ratio); in different zones of the code but no messages appear in the Journal tab. If Print works, i can check the EA's precision in opening the orders at a correct Ratio level without mistakes.
Did you ever had a similar problem (Print not working) ?
Print() works.
Thanks Seng! I found it !
Now, the last question is : how to print only every 1 M5 bar (not every few millisecond like now)? In this moment, every Log file is huge data and i only need 5 - minutes printing.
How to print value every 5 minutes and not continuously ?
How to print value every 5 minutes and not continuously ?
You can refer to : https://mql4tradingautomation.com/execute-action-once-per-bar-mql4/
- 2019.01.04
- Luca Spinello
- mql4tradingautomation.com
You can refer to : https://mql4tradingautomation.com/execute-action-once-per-bar-mql4/
;D very kind
If somebody needs, here is the code on M5 timeframe (with invented value 1 for Ratio variable) :
---------------------------------------------------------
//-global declaration--
datetime LastActionTime;
double Ratio = 1;
-------------------------------------------------------------
//--------into OnTick() or Start() function:
if(LastActiontime!=Time[0]){
//Code to execute once in the bar
Print("Ratio Rilevato: ",Ratio," ",Time[0]);
LastActiontime=Time[0];
}
//--- end
//
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, i'm testing my personal EAs that work together (not every time) .
EA 1 must BUY gold when variable is < 0.3
EA 2 must SELL silver when the same variable is < 0.3
So that, in the same instant, they should make 1 trade, and my MT4 should open a buy and a sell .
But, unfortunely, if that variable slightly moves above 0.3, only an EA places an order instead of both.
EA 1 has magicnumber "100", EA 2 has magicnumber "101". Which code editing should solve this problem of synchronization and even accept a range of values towards 0.3 to ensure the opening?
Alessandro