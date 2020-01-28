Tab with parameters not visible ??!!

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[Deleted]  

Something weird happens to me.

On a robot that I develop in MT5, I no longer see the tab with the parameters when I place the robot on a graph or when I launch a backtest 😬

Do you have any idea of the problem ?

Thanks

 

In MT5 you have to declare input variables as "input".

If you used "external" you will not able to change them.

[Deleted]  
So "input" instead of "extern" is that it ?
[Deleted]  
That's right, it's very simple.
Thank you Fabio and have a nice day
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