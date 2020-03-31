Indicators: Dynamic Pivot
hi,
Could you add possibility to choose for how many days back it should be displayed ?
Could you also add input for broker time change ?
Thank you for indicator.
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Dynamic Pivot:
Dynamic Pivot Indicator, provide all timeframes and extra timeframes
Author: ANWAR MINARSO Minarso