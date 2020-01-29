Copy Signal Trading - "Symbol Not Found"
Why your Auto Trading prohibited ?
It must be allowed
I think - it is related to the mapping, and it happened when you are using the broker which is different from the signal provider's broker.
- 2019.12.14
- www.mql5.com
Why your Auto Trading prohibited ?
It must be allowed
Yeah that's what I'm trying to figure out.
I think - it is related to the mapping, and it happened when you are using the broker which is different from the signal provider's
broker.
Thank you for your reply. So it sounds like in order to use the signal service effectively, we need to have the same broker as the provider.
Thank you for your reply. So it sounds like in order to use the signal service effectively, we need to have the same broker as the provider.
This is not always necessary, but in many cases of brokers that use suffixes, signal copying can be quite tricky.
You should always check with the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups before you subscribe, to avoid disappointments.
Why your Auto Trading prohibited ?
It must be allowed
Autotrading does not need for signals copying.
This is not always necessary, but in many cases of brokers that use suffixes, signal copying can be quite tricky.
You should always check with the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups before you subscribe, to avoid disappointments.
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Hello everybody,
I recently signed up for two different signal providers through the mql5 platform. When working properly, the providers trades are suppsed to be copied directly into my account. However in my case for both instances, I received messages in my trading journal that multiple symbols could not be found and signal copying for these signals is prohibited. Can anyone please advise on how to fix this? I've also attached an image from one of the accounts for your reference.