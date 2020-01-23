Subscription failed Signals

Hello, does anyone know why this happens and how it can be solved?


 
FXSUN24:

Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed at your computer and you are logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Then restart your computer and terminal and try again.



