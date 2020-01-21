MT4 Signal not listed in Metatrader4
Why is there 4000 signals on the site, and through the SignalBaseTotal function in the terminal only 1000 signals?
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.12.05 08:40
Only signals compatible with the current trading account are displayed in the terminal.
As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
Why not see all signals in Metatrader4 under "Signals"?
Not all signal are eligible for MQL5.com or MT4/5 signal databases.
There are different levels of visibility for signals.
