#property show_inputs input color ColourEntry=clrGold; // Colour for Entry input ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle=STYLE_DOT;//Style For Entry input int LineWidth=1;//Line Width string mySymbol[]; double myEntry[]; string myDescription[]; long myChartID[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int handle; int counter = 0; string str; handle = FileOpen("myText.txt", FILE_CSV|FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE, "\t"); if(handle==-1) return(0); if(FileSize(handle)==0) { FileClose(handle); return(0); } while(!FileIsEnding(handle)) { ArrayResize(mySymbol,counter+1); ArrayResize(myEntry,counter+1); ArrayResize(myDescription,counter+1); ArrayResize(myChartID,counter+1); str=FileReadString(handle); mySymbol[counter] = str; str=FileReadString(handle); myEntry[counter] =StringToDouble(str); str=FileReadString(handle); myDescription[counter] =str; counter++; } FileClose(handle); for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(mySymbol); i++) { myChartID[i] =ChartOpen(mySymbol[i],PERIOD_M1); ChartSetInteger(myChartID[i],CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,0,true); ObjectCreate(myChartID[i],mySymbol[i],OBJ_HLINE,0,0,myEntry[i]); ObjectSetInteger(myChartID[i],mySymbol[i],OBJPROP_COLOR,ColourEntry); ObjectSetInteger(myChartID[i],mySymbol[i],OBJPROP_WIDTH,LineWidth); ObjectSetInteger(myChartID[i],mySymbol[i],OBJPROP_BACK,True); ObjectSetInteger(myChartID[i],mySymbol[i],OBJPROP_STYLE,LineStyle); ObjectSetString(myChartID[i],mySymbol[i],OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,myDescription[i]); WindowRedraw(); ChartRedraw(myChartID[i]); } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Lorentzos Roussos:
Thank you for that Lorentzos.
ObjectSetString did the trick.
For the Description (rather than the tooltip) I used
libby000:
Yes , ObjectSetText does not work with Horizontal Lines
I have a file with Symbol, Price and Description which are read into dynamic arrays mySymbol, myEntry, myDescription
I have written a script to open a new Chart for each entry:
- Symbol of the Chart is determined by the element from mySymbol
- Horizontal Line with the level from myEntry, name of Horizontal line from mySymbol, description from myDescription, colour is colourEntry, line style is lineStyleDot
What works:
- Opens all the Charts
- puts in Horizontal line with correct price level and correct name
What doesn’t work:
- the description doesn’t get populated
- the colour is not set, stays at red
- the linestyle is not set, stays at solidline
I have attached script and text file.
Any help is appreciated.