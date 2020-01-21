VPS not working

New comment
 

Hi,

Few days back, my server was switched.

I managed to move VPS to new server site....by I think the VPS is frozen.

Please advise, as to how I can get it back to work.

Thanks

 
liongwh:

Hi,

Few days back, my server was switched.

I managed to move VPS to new server site....by I think the VPS is frozen.

Please advise, as to how I can get it back to work.

Thanks

If you are talking about MQL5 VPS, you need to attach your EA(s) on a chart(s), (or setup your signal) click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your MQL5 VPS >> Synchronize experts, indicators (for MT4). For MT5, tick the Migrate: experts and indicators option, down in the VPS tab of the Toolbox window and click the green Migrate button.

After you've done that, check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, that everything is running as it should.




 

Thanks Eleni,

I shall try and see if it works.....market is close now.

 
liongwh:

Thanks Eleni,

I shall try and see if it works.....market is close now.

You can make the synchronization/migration of your EA(s) to your MQL5 VPS even with a closed market.

The procedure is still the same and the journal messages also.

I always prefer to make my setups when the market is closed.

 

Eleni Anna Branou:

You can make the synchronization/migration of your EA(s) to your MQL5 VPS even with a closed market.

The procedure is still the same and the journal messages also.

I always prefer to make my setups when the market is closed.

Hi Eleni,

Does this look OK?

Please advise.

Thanks

 
liongwh:

Hi Eleni,

Does this look OK?

Please advise.

Thanks

The autotrading is always ON in MQL5 VPS.
So, when you synchronize with VPS (where autotrading is always ON) - so the autotrading on your local computer will be automatically disabled.

 
liongwh:

Hi Eleni,

Does this look OK?

Please advise.

Thanks

This is your local MT4/5 journal, you should be checking the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, at the Navigator window.

Check my above instructions very carefully and don't rush.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

This is your local MT4/5 journal, you should be checking the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, at the Navigator window.

Check my above instructions very carefully and don't rush.

Hi Eleni,

Thanks for your patience and guidance. Attached is journal of MQL5


 
liongwh:

Hi Eleni,

Thanks for your patience and guidance. Attached is journal of MQL5


Now it shows that you've synchronized 4 EAs to your MQL5 VPS succesfully.

 
Thanks Eleni 
New comment