Metatrader vps problem
Bump
I have the same problem.. why remove my EA ?
But it may be the other reason ... I know that there are two log files on VPS (one is VPS log and the other is EA in VPS log (same location).
It may be the following reason: as far as I know - any indicator/EA with dll call is prohibited on this VPS.
But it may be the other reason ... I know that there are two log files on VPS (one is VPS log and the other is EA in VPS log (same location).
how i can fix this problem? (why dll call is prohibited on this VPS?)
how i can fix this problem? (why dll call is prohibited on this VPS?)
According to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 Rules -
No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.
- www.mql5.com
According to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 Rules -
No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.
well ty.. I checked my EA and don't have any DLL allowed. But it crash very often. I don't understand how fix this problem...
well ty.. I checked my EA and don't have any DLL allowed. But it crash very often. I don't understand how fix this problem...
It is not related to dll allowed.
It is necessary to ask the coder of this EA about the following: "EA is calling/using dll from inside the code? Is this EA compatible to be used in MQL5 VPS, and why?"
Besides, there are two types of VPS log files, and the reason of crashing should be written in one of those files (you can check them both in your Metatrader) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MIgration Faild Please check the journal of the platform
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.02.07 09:15
These entries are just before the migration, it would be useful to see the next lines.
Also check the Experts Journal logs, for any problem migrating your EAs.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Has anyone any idea of why this keep happening ? This is the official vps of metatrader and it keep shutting down randomly during the night. Has anyone any clue?