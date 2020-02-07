Metatrader vps problem

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Has anyone any idea of why this keep happening ? This is the official vps of metatrader and it keep shutting down randomly during the night. Has anyone any clue?


 
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elia mantoet:
Bump
No idea ... may be - 19 charts with 19 EAs are too many for this kind of VPS ..
 
I have the same problem.. why remove my EA ?
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891632:
I have the same problem.. why remove my EA ?
It may be the following reason: as far as I know - any indicator/EA with dll call is prohibited on this VPS.
But it may be the other reason ... I know that there are two log files on VPS (one is VPS log and the other is EA in VPS log (same location).
 
Sergey Golubev:
It may be the following reason: as far as I know - any indicator/EA with dll call is prohibited on this VPS.
But it may be the other reason ... I know that there are two log files on VPS (one is VPS log and the other is EA in VPS log (same location).

how i can fix this problem? (why dll call is prohibited on this VPS?)

 
891632:

how i can fix this problem? (why dll call is prohibited on this VPS?)

According to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 Rules -

No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.

Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
  • www.mql5.com
Virtual Hosting Service offers for rent MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 virtual terminals located on Virtual Hosting Cloud network servers.  The Virtual Hosting service is available to registered users of MQL5.com aged 18 and older. Use of Virtual Hosting service means that a User has accepted and agreed to these Rules of using the service. User...
 
Sergey Golubev:

According to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 Rules -

No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.

well ty.. I checked my EA and don't have any DLL allowed. But it crash very often. I don't understand how fix this problem...

 
891632:

well ty.. I checked my EA and don't have any DLL allowed. But it crash very often. I don't understand how fix this problem...

It is not related to dll allowed.
It is necessary to ask the coder of this EA about the following: "EA is calling/using dll from inside the code? Is this EA compatible to be used in MQL5 VPS, and why?"

Besides, there are two types of VPS log files, and the reason of crashing should be written in one of those files (you can check them both in your Metatrader) -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MIgration Faild Please check the journal of the platform

Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.02.07 09:15

These entries are just before the migration, it would be useful to see the next lines.

Also check the Experts Journal logs, for any problem migrating your EAs.




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