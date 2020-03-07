MT4 Font size

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Does any one know if you can change the font size in the MT4 or MT5 platforms? I am talking about the price numbers on the right hand side of the platforms charts and also the Date/Time numbers on the bottom of the charts. WOuld love to know how if this is possible. Thanks
 
PKrahn:
Does any one know if you can change the font size in the MT4 or MT5 platforms? I am talking about the price numbers on the right hand side of the platforms charts and also the Date/Time numbers on the bottom of the charts. WOuld love to know how if this is possible. Thanks
Hi, did you found the solution? I am looking for the same ... thanks
 
It's not doable.
 
Alain Verleyen:
It's not doable.
That would be cool if it were.  I have some days where it is hard to focus, and that would help quite a bit.
 

I have ported a piece of code from MQL4 to MQL5, which takes screenshot of a chart, the port is because the following code doesn't work correctly in MT4 and the vertical scale is not what is expected, but works fine in MT5.

double min=1.0026, max=1.1010;
long chart_id=0;

if(ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_SCALEFIX_11,0,false) && ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_SCALEFIX,0,true))
{
   double vertical_margin=(max-min)*0.1;

   if(!ChartSetDouble(chart_id,CHART_FIXED_MAX,max+vertical_margin))
      return(false);

   if(!ChartSetDouble(chart_id,CHART_FIXED_MIN,min-vertical_margin))
      return(false);
}

But MT5 chart font, the price at left and time in bottom, are bigger and fixed-length, probably "Courier New".

Does someone know if it is possible to change the font and its size since the last reply to this topic?

 
Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi:

I have ported a piece of code from MQL4 to MQL5, which takes screenshot of a chart, the port is because the following code doesn't work correctly in MT4 and the vertical scale is not what is expected, but works fine in MT5.

Your code doesn't take a screenshot.

But MT5 chart font, the price at left and time in bottom, are bigger and fixed-length, probably "Courier New".

Not sure what font exactly you are referring.

Does someone know if it is possible to change the font and its size since the last reply to this topic?

Not possible.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Your code doesn't take a screenshot. Not sure what font exactly you are referring. Not possible.

Yes, the screenshot is done after preparing the chart, it is not included.

I refer to the font of the chart axis and comment.


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