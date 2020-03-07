MT4 Font size
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Does any one know if you can change the font size in the MT4 or MT5 platforms? I am talking about the price numbers on the right hand side of the platforms charts and also the Date/Time numbers on the bottom of the charts. WOuld love to know how if this is possible. Thanks
It's not doable.
I have ported a piece of code from MQL4 to MQL5, which takes screenshot of a chart, the port is because the following code doesn't work correctly in MT4 and the vertical scale is not what is expected, but works fine in MT5.
double min=1.0026, max=1.1010; long chart_id=0; if(ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_SCALEFIX_11,0,false) && ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_SCALEFIX,0,true)) { double vertical_margin=(max-min)*0.1; if(!ChartSetDouble(chart_id,CHART_FIXED_MAX,max+vertical_margin)) return(false); if(!ChartSetDouble(chart_id,CHART_FIXED_MIN,min-vertical_margin)) return(false); }
But MT5 chart font, the price at left and time in bottom, are bigger and fixed-length, probably "Courier New".
Does someone know if it is possible to change the font and its size since the last reply to this topic?
I have ported a piece of code from MQL4 to MQL5, which takes screenshot of a chart, the port is because the following code doesn't work correctly in MT4 and the vertical scale is not what is expected, but works fine in MT5.
But MT5 chart font, the price at left and time in bottom, are bigger and fixed-length, probably "Courier New".
Does someone know if it is possible to change the font and its size since the last reply to this topic?
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