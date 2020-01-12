slippage calculation

New comment
 

hi

i want to subscribe a signal his slippage page show just the below servers


what about other servers and brokers because my broker isnt anyone of them

does my slippage will be more than the above ?

thank you

 
pinkyy pink:

hi

i want to subscribe a signal his slippage page show just the below servers


what about other servers and brokers because my broker isnt anyone of them

does my slippage will be more than the above ?

thank you


You have to try it yourself. There's no other way to find out.
 
pinkyy pink:

hi

i want to subscribe a signal his slippage page show just the below servers


what about other servers and brokers because my broker isnt anyone of them

does my slippage will be more than the above ?

thank you

If your broker/server isn't among those in the Slippage tab, you could try copying this signal with a small participation percentage in signals settings (lower than the 95% maximum) to see how it goes.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If your broker/server isn't among those in the Slippage tab, you could try copying this signal with a small participation percentage in signals settings (lower than the 95% maximum) to see how it goes.

in other signal i didnt found my server but i found a server less than mine by one number (mine 27 i found 26) those my slippage will be near to it ?

 
pinkyy pink:

in other signal i didnt found my server but i found a server less than mine by one number (mine 27 i found 26) those my slippage will be near to it ?

Its possible but not certain. 

Sometimes similar servers of the same broker have totally different slippage values.

New comment