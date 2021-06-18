Experts: Cross

New comment
 

Cross:

Candle Cross above or below Conditions

Cross

Author: Abubakar Saidu

 
Does not seem to be working well as a trading signal in terms of profitability. Did you manage to do some live trading test? 
 

This is not a strategy..

its just a code

 

Foe example.. if 4EMA crosses 10EMA

thats it

 
Hi Abubakar,

Just wondering if the user can change the setting, and does it have a trailing stop?

With thanks
 
MAS-Trading:
Hi Abubakar,

Just wondering if the user can change the setting, and does it have a trailing stop?

With thanks

Hi.. no trailing stop.. its just  a script to simplify your conditions

New comment