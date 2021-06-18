Experts: Cross
Does not seem to be working well as a trading signal in terms of profitability. Did you manage to do some live trading test?
This is not a strategy..
its just a code
Foe example.. if 4EMA crosses 10EMA
thats it
Hi Abubakar,
Just wondering if the user can change the setting, and does it have a trailing stop?
With thanks
Just wondering if the user can change the setting, and does it have a trailing stop?
With thanks
MAS-Trading:
Hi Abubakar,
Just wondering if the user can change the setting, and does it have a trailing stop?
With thanks
Hi Abubakar,
Just wondering if the user can change the setting, and does it have a trailing stop?
With thanks
Hi.. no trailing stop.. its just a script to simplify your conditions
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Cross:
Candle Cross above or below Conditions
Author: Abubakar Saidu