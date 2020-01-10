Want to close trades on achieving weekly profit of $ 50
When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)!
When you use OrderHistoryTotal() remeber that the history is loaded from the MT4 platfrom, so if you are looking for last week history but in MT4 history you have set "Last day", in OrdersHistoryTotal() there will be only trades closed on last day.
Do it, to make su to load all history.
PS. You are not couting OrderSwap() in your function. And remember that, due to the fact that OrderSwap() and OrderCommision() are negative value you need to add them, not subtract them.
I did that, even then the weekly result from function is $ -92
Where as the real from history is $ 574.51
What I am doing wrong?
double AccountWeekProfit()
{
int type,netprofit = 0;
datetime starttime = iTime(Symbol(), PERIOD_W1, 0);
for(int i = 0; i < OrdersHistoryTotal(); i++)
{
if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY))
{
type = OrderType();
if(type == OP_BUY || type == OP_SELL)
if(OrderCloseTime() >= starttime )
{
netprofit += (OrderProfit() +OrderSwap()+ OrderCommission());
}
}
}
return(netprofit);
}
After this also the week profit is -78
where as last week profit is -565.20
dont know where is the mistake
Firstly, the mistake is that you refuse to follow moderators suggestion, like posting the code in the right way.
You are using an INT variable to store a double value.
{ double netprofit = 0; datetime starttime = iTime(Symbol(), PERIOD_W1, 0); for(int i = 0; i < OrdersHistoryTotal(); i++) { if( !OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY) || OrderType()>1 || OrderCloseTime()<starttime) continue; netprofit += OrderProfit() +OrderSwap()+ OrderCommission(); } return(netprofit); }
Perfect. Good Work. Thanks
}
This function returns $ 4.00 where as my last week profit is (-502.06 Loss ),
Could not figure out what is going wrong. Guys kindly help