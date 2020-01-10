403 - Forbidden: Access is denied.
Probably.
Usually just wait a while and it will be ok again.
I've had the same thing happen to me before when there have been spam attacks in the forum and I deleted a lot of posts!
I am trying to post to the forum, and when I click the [Add] button, I see a message saying "MQL5.com is upgrading"
Only now I can't use any browser to hit anything on mql5.com any more, as I get the "403 forbidden" message.
I read elsewhere that it's an IP block. So I used a vpn and logged in again fine, tried to repost the topic, and got the same series of events, and again "403 forbidden". I am now logged in to a VPS just to post this message, but I am running out of IP's to use.
Could there be something wrong with the content of my post?
P.S. obviously my post to reply to this thread worked!
UPDATE: I have just posted my topic successfully via yet another VPN connection. My original IP's are still blocked (403'd) though.
