403 - Forbidden: Access is denied.

New comment
 
 Is it that I operate too frequently and cause Forbidden?
How long will it recover?
 

Probably.

Usually just wait a while and it will be ok again.

I've had the same thing happen to me before when there have been spam attacks in the forum and I deleted a lot of posts!

 

I am trying to post to the forum, and when I click the [Add] button, I see a message saying "MQL5.com is upgrading"

Upgrade message - can't post to forum

Only now I can't use any browser to hit anything on mql5.com any more, as I get the "403 forbidden" message.

I read elsewhere that it's an IP block. So I used a vpn and logged in again fine, tried to repost the topic, and got the same series of events, and again "403 forbidden". I am now logged in to a VPS just to post this message, but I am running out of IP's to use.

Could there be something wrong with the content of my post?

P.S. obviously my post to reply to this thread worked!

UPDATE: I have just posted my topic successfully via yet another VPN connection. My original IP's are still blocked (403'd) though.

New comment