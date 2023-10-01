Indicators: volatility_Bar

volatility_Bar:

volatility, flat

volatility_Bar

Author: Martingeil

 

Hello


Good indicator , but no output buffers , always zero

 
adaheem:

Hello


Good indicator , but no output buffers , always zero

SetIndexBuffer(  0  ,Trend1); Blue == 0.1

SetIndexBuffer(  1  ,Trend2); Lime == 0.1

SetIndexBuffer(2,Flat1);  Red== -0.1

SetIndexBuffer( 3,Flat2);  Yellow == -0.1


double Blue _ =  iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_M5,"volatility_bar",bar,koef,level,   0  ,0);

double Lime =  iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_M5,"volatility_bar",bar,koef,level,   1  ,0);

if(Blue _ == 0.1)

{

---/---

}

// or ----------------------------------+

if(Blue _ == 0.1||Lime _ == 0.1)

{

---/---

}

 

Hello,

Could you explain what is this filter:

double SP1(int i) { 

   double res =

                0.363644232288*B1[i]

               +0.319961361319*B1[i+1]

               +0.2429021537279*B1[i+2]

               +0.1499479402208*B1[i+3]

               +0.0606476023757*B1[i+4]

               -0.00876136797274*B1[i+5]

               -0.0492967601969*B1[i+6]

               -0.0606402244647*B1[i+7]

               -0.0496978153976*B1[i+8]

               -0.02724932305397*B1[i+9]

               -0.00400372352396*B1[i+10]

               +0.01244416185618*B1[i+11]

               +0.01927941647120*B1[i+12]

               +0.01821767237980*B1[i+13]

               +0.01598780862402*B1[i+14]

               -0.00338313465225*B1[i+15];  

   return(res);

}

Thank you!
 

Hi, 

Yellow and Red buffer never shows up, the second and third parameter doesn't seems to change anything as well. Please see the attached picture, am I doing something wrong???

Files:
11111.JPG  114 kb
222222.JPG  108 kb
 
Try this version. the level on the daily chart will be above 5.21, you need to change the level.

1 2

Files:
volatility_Bar.mq4  9 kb
 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/32

Практическая реализация цифровых фильтров на MQL5 для начинающих
Практическая реализация цифровых фильтров на MQL5 для начинающих
  • www.mql5.com
Итак, в своей предыдущей статье я сделал анализ кода простейшего индикатора и немного коснулся темы взаимодействия этого индикатора с клиентским терминалом MetaTrader 5. Теперь, прежде чем идти дальше, нам следовало  бы повнимательнее присмотреться к результату компиляции эксперта, который отображается в закладке "Ошибки" окна "Инструменты...
 
Good morning Martingeil in my opinion this indicator made is excellent complim@Daniele Valerients ... Beautiful work
