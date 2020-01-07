Mql5 coding problems NEWBIE!

New comment
 

Hello every one, Im totally new to mql5 ... i try to convert a simple indi in mq4 to mq5 , but its quite hard for me. Could anyone help please how to pass & call my own functions containing Constants like high, low, tick-volume...!

thanks & regards,

///////

... when i try to write a user-defined function  in mq5 and pass the constanst like this:

void myfunct (.., const double& high[],const double& low[],const long& tick_volume[])

{...}

then i call it on the OnCalculate like below:

...

myfunct (..., high[],low[],tick_volume[]);

...then Errors happen & it said

 

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Predefined Macro Substitutions
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Predefined Macro Substitutions
  • www.mql5.com
//| Expert initialization function                                   | //| Expert deinitialization function                                 | //| Expert tick function                                             | //| test1                                                            |...
 
Hello please read here: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81
Migrating from MQL4 to MQL5
Migrating from MQL4 to MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
Practical Application Of Databases For Markets Analysis Working with data has become the main task for modern software - both for standalone and network applications. To solve this problem a specialized software were created. These are Database Management Systems (DBMS), that can structure, systematize and organize data for their computer...
 
aphong:

Hello every one, Im totally new to mql5 ...

Marco vd Heijden:
Hello please read here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81

Thanks master  Marco vd Heijden  

I just figure it out myself ... lots of things weird compared to mql4 :D

New comment