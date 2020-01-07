Mql5 coding problems NEWBIE!
Hello please read here: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81
Migrating from MQL4 to MQL5
- www.mql5.com
Practical Application Of Databases For Markets Analysis Working with data has become the main task for modern software - both for standalone and network applications. To solve this problem a specialized software were created. These are Database Management Systems (DBMS), that can structure, systematize and organize data for their computer...
aphong:
Hello every one, Im totally new to mql5 ...
Marco vd Heijden:
Hello please read here: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81
Thanks master Marco vd Heijden
I just figure it out myself ... lots of things weird compared to mql4 :D
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Hello every one, Im totally new to mql5 ... i try to convert a simple indi in mq4 to mq5 , but its quite hard for me. Could anyone help please how to pass & call my own functions containing Constants like high, low, tick-volume...!
thanks & regards,
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... when i try to write a user-defined function in mq5 and pass the constanst like this:
void myfunct (.., const double& high[],const double& low[],const long& tick_volume[])
{...}
then i call it on the OnCalculate like below:
...
myfunct (..., high[],low[],tick_volume[]);
...then Errors happen & it said