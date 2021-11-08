Better Volume Indicator v1.5 / v1.4 for MT5 please share the .mq5 file
me too waiting for a long time for better volume mq5 file
aphong:
Hi everyone,
anyboby has the Better Volume Indicator v1.5 / v1.4 for MT5 ? ... please share the .mq5 file
im new to mq5 ... try to convert a volume indi from mt4 to mt5 ... but find it hard kk :)
thanks & happy new year all!
regards,
Check it https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/31813
BetterVolume 1.5a Alerts
Объемный анализ — это вид анализа, который применяется на акциях, фьючерсах и криптовалютах, но с успехом может использоваться и для торговли на рынке Forex. Преимуществом такого подхода в анализе является то, что по сравнению со стандартными инструментами технического анализа в объемном анализе используются объемы торговых операций, а так как...
Konstantin Efremov:
Check it https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/31813
thank you Bro! long time I haven't logged in. <3
Now i got a question : whether I can use MQL4 to code a Market Telegram Bot for Stock instruments?
If you know the answer please let me know or direct me to the right place to study it bro! :)
Thanks for the Better Volume Indicator , it's working nice into my trading software mt5.
Good luck
