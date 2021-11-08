Better Volume Indicator v1.5 / v1.4 for MT5 please share the .mq5 file

Hi everyone,

anyboby has the  Better Volume Indicator v1.5 / v1.4 for MT5 ?  ... please share the .mq5 file

im new to mq5 ... try to convert a volume indi from mt4 to mt5 ... but find it hard kk :)

thanks  & happy new year all!

regards,


me too waiting for a long time for better volume mq5 file
 
Check it https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/31813

BetterVolume 1.5a Alerts
Объемный анализ — это вид анализа, который применяется на акциях, фьючерсах и криптовалютах, но с успехом может использоваться и для торговли на рынке Forex. Преимуществом такого подхода в анализе является то, что по сравнению со стандартными инструментами технического анализа в объемном анализе используются объемы торговых операций, а так как...
 
Konstantin Efremov:

Check it https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/31813

thank you Bro! long time I haven't logged in. <3
Now i got a question : whether I can use MQL4 to code a Market Telegram Bot for Stock instruments? 
If you know the answer please let me know or direct me to the right place to study it bro! :)

 

Thanks for the Better Volume Indicator , it's working nice into my trading software mt5.


Good luck

 
Hello, good night, can you help me convert this indicator from MT4 to MT5?
Rowalvis Aviles # :
Hello, good night, can you help me convert this indicator from MT4 to MT5?

1. Write in English. Use the built-in translator for translation ...

2. * .ex * file cannot be converted.

