Set input variable stop
What exactly would you like to do?
If I get the picture right you would like not to run optimization pass when value of Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_PeriodFastEMA is more then value of Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_PeriodSlowEMA.
You can add 'if' statement in OnInit function which returns non-zero result for the OnInit function. In this case optimization pass finishes with error.
if(Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_PeriodFastEMA>Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_PeriodSlowEMA) { printf("Value of Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_PeriodFastEMA (%d) musn't be more then Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_PeriodSlowEMA (%d)", Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_PeriodFastEMA, Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_PeriodSlowEMA); return(1); }
alexvd:alexvd, thank you so much.
Can I set the stop of one input variable Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_PeriodFastEMA to another Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_SlowFastEMA?(Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_PeriodFastEMA <= Inp_Signal_TwoEMAwithITF_SlowFastEMA)