Indicators: RSI + MOVING AVERAGE

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RSI + MOVING AVERAGE:

this is RSI indicator that has two moving average inside the window

RSI + MOVING AVERAGE

Author: Seyed Hadi Ghoreishimedyseh

 
Great effort sir. How does it work sir. How can you predict price movements wit it sir? Your reply is Much appreciated. Thanks
 
king517:
Great effort sir. How does it work sir. How can you predict price movements wit it sir? Your reply is Much appreciated. Thanks


Moving average counts the price of the last 14 RSI candles I've seen in some places  traders look for this indicator.

 Using this indicator depends on your strategy.

 
Pls, how do i download it?
 
fxsheriff01:
Pls, how do i download it?

First post top left

 
king517:
Great effort sir. How does it work sir. How can you predict price movements wit it sir? Your reply is Much appreciated. Thanks
You need to add levels as your overbought or oversold zone. I just used ordinary RSI and two moving averages and use 13 instead of 14 (see image). I used it together with another oscillators for better confirmations. It works for me on my TA side (I still refer to FA for my bias).
Files:
Capture.PNG  165 kb
 

indicator buffers amount is less than needed 0 0

Add buffers to indicator
 
Maksim Grishko:

indicator buffers amount is less than needed 0 0

Add buffers to indicator

how many buffers do you have??

if you have 4 buffers the #property indicator_buffers will also be 4

#property indicator_buffers 4

and 

 IndicatorBuffers(4);


#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 Aqua
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_color2 clrYellow
#property indicator_width2 2

int init()
  {
   IndicatorBuffers(4);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(0,up);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,down);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,trend);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,trend2);

}
 
Seyed Hadi Ghoreishimedyseh:


Moving average counts the price of the last 14 RSI candles I've seen in some places  traders look for this indicator.

 Using this indicator depends on your strategy.

you can use iMAOnArray

to get moving average in oscillator

 

Hi,

Thanks for this indicator. The different signals that it send are very interesting.

It was not easy, but after researching in this forum, I can integrate the call of the indicator from my EA MT4.

But I can't find the reason why the result of the RSI, MA_One and MA_two are erroneous.

Thanks for your help,

JFR

Files:
EA_RSI1MA_Error.JPG  179 kb
EA_RSIkMA_Code.JPG  114 kb
 

JFR68:

It was not easy, but after researching in this forum, I can integrate the call of the indicator from my EA MT4.

But I can't find the reason why the result of the RSI, MA_One and MA_two are erroneous.

Don't post screenshots of code, use the code buttons to add it here.

This indicator does not calculate the current bar for some reason.

Either change this line:

for(int i=rates_total-prev_calculated-1; i>=0; i--)
Or use a shift >0 in your iCustom call.
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