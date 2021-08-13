Indicators: RSI + MOVING AVERAGE
Great effort sir. How does it work sir. How can you predict price movements wit it sir? Your reply is Much appreciated. Thanks
Moving average counts the price of the last 14 RSI candles I've seen in some places traders look for this indicator.
Using this indicator depends on your strategy.
Pls, how do i download it?
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Great effort sir. How does it work sir. How can you predict price movements wit it sir? Your reply is Much appreciated. Thanks
indicator buffers amount is less than needed 0 0
indicator buffers amount is less than needed 0 0
how many buffers do you have??
if you have 4 buffers the #property indicator_buffers will also be 4
#property indicator_buffers 4
and
IndicatorBuffers(4);
#property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Aqua #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_color2 clrYellow #property indicator_width2 2 int init() { IndicatorBuffers(4); SetIndexBuffer(0,up); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(1,down); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(2,trend); SetIndexBuffer(3,trend2); }
Moving average counts the price of the last 14 RSI candles I've seen in some places traders look for this indicator.
Using this indicator depends on your strategy.
you can use iMAOnArray
to get moving average in oscillator
Hi,
Thanks for this indicator. The different signals that it send are very interesting.
It was not easy, but after researching in this forum, I can integrate the call of the indicator from my EA MT4.
But I can't find the reason why the result of the RSI, MA_One and MA_two are erroneous.
Thanks for your help,
JFR
JFR68:
It was not easy, but after researching in this forum, I can integrate the call of the indicator from my EA MT4.
But I can't find the reason why the result of the RSI, MA_One and MA_two are erroneous.
Don't post screenshots of code, use the code buttons to add it here.
This indicator does not calculate the current bar for some reason.
Either change this line:
for(int i=rates_total-prev_calculated-1; i>=0; i--)Or use a shift >0 in your iCustom call.
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RSI + MOVING AVERAGE:
this is RSI indicator that has two moving average inside the window
Author: Seyed Hadi Ghoreishimedyseh