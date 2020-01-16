Indicators: Pivots MT4

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Pivots MT4:

Simple pivot indicator

Pivots MT4

Author: Keith Watford

 

Hello,


I don't see the lines exhibited on the example shown on my MT4's screen.

I send a file attached, providing a screenshot.


Thanks in advance.


José

Files:
pivot.PNG  163 kb
 
José Fortes:

I don't see the lines exhibited on the example shown on my MT4's screen.

José

Possibly because your chart range is less than 10 pips and the lines are drawn above and/or below.

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