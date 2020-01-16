Indicators: Pivots MT4
José Fortes:
I don't see the lines exhibited on the example shown on my MT4's screen.
José
Possibly because your chart range is less than 10 pips and the lines are drawn above and/or below.
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Pivots MT4:
Simple pivot indicator
Author: Keith Watford