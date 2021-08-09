VPS registration - no hosting server is available?
Andreas Franz:
I was trying to register a VPS account through NT4 terminal and get attached error message, that no server was found.
I was logged in successfully into my MQL5 community account.
I an very thankful if someone can guide me how to solve this issue.
Thank you very much
Try again later.
If no server is available then maybe your broker's server is away from a MQL5 VPS server's reach.
I'm having this problem too. I'm getting the same message on all mt4 platforms installed. What could be the problem?
gizaiga:
I'm having this problem too. I'm getting the same message on all mt4 platforms installed. What could be the problem?
I'm having this problem too. I'm getting the same message on all mt4 platforms installed. What could be the problem?
Same problem here... i've to renew my subscription, but it gives me that message....?????
Help!
Seems, it was fixed:
Pietro Ghizzoni:
Same problem here... i've to renew my subscription, but it gives me that message....?????
Help!
I have notified the technicians and they are fixing it.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I was trying to register a VPS account through NT4 terminal and get attached error message, that no server was found.
I was logged in successfully into my MQL5 community account.
I an very thankful if someone can guide me how to solve this issue.
Thank you very much