Expert Advisor
Hello Forum Members,
I am totally new to programming and trying to learn it to test indicators with expert advisor. I read the article step by step guide to writing an expert advisor in mql 5 for beginners and mostly copied the code from it. Below code doesn't do what I intend to do. I think it has something to do with arrays or I might be completely wrong. Could you possibly point me in the right direction to solve my problem?
1st lesson:
When you post your code make sure you use the function 'Code' Alt+S and insert your code there
"Below code doesn't do what I intend to do."
This is a typical situation for using the debugger from the Editor:
Before using it place some breakpoints with the mouse or with F9 then navigate to Options => Tab and check the settings.
Then press F5 or open the debug menu from the edit line..
Now you can control the variables and the if and you'll see why the " code doesn't do what I intend to do.".
Happy New Year and an successful 2020.. :)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| metro.mq5 | //| Copyright 2019, Swarthy| //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, Swarthy" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" input uint PeriodWPR=18; input int StepSizeFast=34; input int StepSizeSlow=40; input int Shift=0; input int AtrPeriod=14; input double Lot=0.1; int EA_Magic=437; int wpr_handle; //handle for wpr metro int atr_handle; //handle for atr double wpr_fast[]; //array for storing wpr fast values double wpr_slow[]; //array for storing wpr slow values double atr_value[]; //array for storing atr values //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- wpr_handle=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Examples\\metro_wpr", PeriodWPR,StepSizeFast,StepSizeSlow,Shift); atr_handle=iATR(Symbol(),0,AtrPeriod); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { IndicatorRelease(wpr_handle); IndicatorRelease(atr_handle); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { MqlTick latest_price; // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes MqlTradeRequest mrequest; // To be used for sending our trade requests MqlTradeResult mresult; // To be used to get our trade results MqlRates mrate[]; // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar ZeroMemory(mrequest); // Initialization of mrequest structure //Array as series ArraySetAsSeries(wpr_fast,true); ArraySetAsSeries(wpr_slow,true); ArraySetAsSeries(atr_value,true); //--- Copy last 2 values of my indicators to (arrays) CopyBuffer(wpr_handle,1,0,2,wpr_fast); CopyBuffer(wpr_handle,2,0,2,wpr_slow); CopyBuffer(atr_handle,0,0,1,atr_value); //--- Get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price)) { Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); return; } //--- Buying order if(wpr_fast[0]>wpr_slow[0] && wpr_fast[1]<=wpr_slow[1]) // metro wpr gives a buy signal { ZeroMemory(mrequest); mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution mrequest.price = latest_price.ask; // latest ask price mrequest.sl = (latest_price.ask - atr_value[0]); // Stop Loss mrequest.tp = (latest_price.ask + atr_value[0]); // Take Profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // Buy Order mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price OrderSend(mrequest,mresult); } return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thank you Kenneth for the first lesson and your reply. Here it is.
What I am trying to achieve seems simple. A custom indicator's two line crossover is a signal. I try to get the last two candle information to find if there is a signal. Since I am new to this I do not know what to look for.
Thanks.
