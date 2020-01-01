Regarding the EA modification, how to modify the pending order for immediate execution?

New comment
 
Regarding the EA modification, how to modify the pending order for immediate execution?
 
   f_prof_loss();
   if(ExistOrder==false)
     {
      for(int i=0;i<count_symbol;i++)
        {
         //   Alert(msimbol[i]);
         string Symb=msimbol[i];
         if(step1[i]==false && !closeallpos)
           {
            if(m_price[0]==0)
              {
               if(m_line[0]=="buy")
                 {
                  Pending_Order[i]=MarketInfoMQL4(Symb,MODE_ASK);
                  if(f_PositionOpen(Symb,OP_BUY,m_lot[0],Pending_Order[i],0,0,mComment))
                    {
                     step1[i]=true;
                     time_start=TimeCurrent();
                    }
                 }
               if(m_line[0]=="sell")
                 {
                  Pending_Order[i]=MarketInfoMQL4(Symb,MODE_BID);
                  if(f_PositionOpen(Symb,OP_SELL,m_lot[0],Pending_Order[i],0,0,mComment))
                    {
                     step1[i]=true;
                     time_start=TimeCurrent();
                    }
                 }
                 }else{
               if(ordergetstr(msimbol[i])==0)
                 {
                  if(m_line[0]=="buy")
                    {
                     Pending_Order[i]=MarketInfoMQL4(msimbol[i],MODE_ASK);
                     if(f_OrderOpen(msimbol[i],OP_BUYLIMIT,m_lot[0],0,Pending_Order[i]+m_price[0],0,0,0,0,mComment))
                       {
                        step1[i]=true;
                        time_start=TimeCurrent();
                       }
                    }
                  if(m_line[0]=="sell")
                    {
                     Pending_Order[i]=MarketInfoMQL4(msimbol[i],MODE_BID);
                     if(f_OrderOpen(msimbol[i],OP_SELLLIMIT,m_lot[0],0,Pending_Order[i]+m_price[0],0,0,0,0,mComment))
                       {
                        step1[i]=true;
                        time_start=TimeCurrent();
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
         if(step2[i]==false && step1[i]==true)
           {
            if(ordergetstr(msimbol[i])==0)
              {
               if(m_line[1]=="buy")
                 {
                  if(f_OrderOpen(msimbol[i],OP_BUYLIMIT,m_lot[1],0,Pending_Order[i]+m_price[1],0,0,0,0,mComment))
                    {
                     step2[i]=true;
                    }
                 }
               if(m_line[1]=="sell")
                 {
                  if(f_OrderOpen(msimbol[i],OP_SELLLIMIT,m_lot[1],0,Pending_Order[i]+m_price[1],0,0,0,0,mComment))
                    {
                     step2[i]=true;
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
 
how to modify the code?
 
Hon Yin Shum:
how to modify the code?

When posting code use Alt+S

use Meta editor and modify your code

post_code

 

step 1 is instant order buy step 2 is pending order buy I want modify step 2 pending to instant order, who can help me?

 
Hon Yin Shum:

step 1 is instant order buy step 2 is pending order buy I want modify step 2 pending to instant order, who can help me?

Please edit your post #1 as Kenneth has shown in the post above yours.

New comment