How to Fix error [Market is closed] error = 132 - page 2

New comment
 
William Roeder #:

I'm also getting the same thing. Market is moving, terminal trailing stop is trying and fails with market closed.

2021.11.22 14:53:41.407    '7236030': modification of order #285058919 buy 0.34 USDCZK at 22.30401 sl: 22.34259 tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 22.41169 tp: 0.00000 failed [Market is closed]
2021.11.22 14:53:41.203    '7236030': modify order #285058919 buy 0.34 USDCZK at 22.30401 sl: 22.34259 tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 22.41169 tp: 0.00000
2021.11.22 14:53:41.203    '7236030': trailing stop #285058919 -> 22.41169

We can not help you. This is a user's forum. You must contact the broker.

Since Monday Oanda is playing with the trading sessions. From a demo account, but that seems weird.


 
Alain Verleyen #: Since Monday Oanda is playing with the trading sessions. From a demo account, but that seems weird.

Problem was fixed 5pm ET 11/23. The trade times are still bogus.

12
New comment